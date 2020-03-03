Man Charged With Pulling Knife on St. Cloud Bar Bouncers

ST. CLOUD -- A man faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge after allegedly pulling a knife on a bar bouncer early Sunday.

According to the charging complaint, the security manager at the Red Carpet in downtown St. Cloud saw 21-year-old Abullahi Aden Ibrahim in the upstairs of the bar and went to remove him because of his past behavior.

The manager and another bouncer escorted Ibrahim out.

Court records show when they got to the front door, Ibrahim kept asking why he had to leave and ultimately pulled a four-inch blade on the security staff and began taunting them to come outside.

One of the bouncers then pushed the door into Ibrahim, causing him to fall and drop the knife. One of the workers then tackled Ibrahim and grabbed the knife. Police arrived and took Ibrahim into custody.

According to the latest court filing, Ibrahim was already out on bail on felony 1st-degree assault and aggravated robbery charges stemming from an incident where he is accused of stabbing someone in the chest.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app