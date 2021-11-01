Man Charged With Criminal Vehicular Operation for September Crash

ST. CLOUD -- A man wanted for going through a red light and causing a crash at County Road 75 and 33rd Street South in St. Cloud this fall has been booked into jail.

An arrest warrant was issued for 29-year-old Luke Graditi after court records show he went through the red light and struck two other vehicles on September 29th. Police say Graditi then fled the scene on foot.

Two passengers in Graditi's SUV suffered serious injuries.

Police say a box truck was on 33rd Street South and turning left onto County Road 75 to head south. Meanwhile, a small SUV was heading east on 33rd Street South and turning left onto County Road 75 to go north when Graditi's SUV crashed into them in the intersection. The collision sent Graditi's SUV into the ditch where it came to rest along a tree line.

The passengers in Graditi's SUV told police Graditi had earlier mentioned he had active arrest warrants out on him. Court records show several warrants from central Minnesota counties, mostly for missed court appearances.

Graditi is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation and two counts of failing to stop following a crash. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 29th.

