Man Charged in Police Chase and Crash in North St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Formal charges have been filed against a man who is accused of leading authorities on a chase through St. Cloud that severely injured another driver.

Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is charged with several felonies, including criminal vehicular operation, the theft of a vehicle, criminal damage to property, fleeing police, and drug possession.

The Monday morning chase started in St. Wendel Township when a caller reported someone driving erratically, and at times, on the wrong side of the road.

Officers gave chase before Butler allegedly abandoned his SUV and stole a pickup and construction trailer.

Court records show a trail of damage left behind as Butler drove at high speeds to evade officers.

According to the criminal complaint, the chase ended when Butler drove through a stop sign and collided with a car at the intersection of 36th Avenue North and 10th Street North in St. Cloud.

The driver of the car suffered severe injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Butler was pinned inside the pickup and had to be extricated after crashing into a large tree.

Records show police found a glass pipe, a torch, and burned aluminum foil inside the abandoned vehicle.

