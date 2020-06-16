Man Arrested In Colorado Charged in Minneapolis Police Fire

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Brainerd man arrested in Colorado has been charged on suspicion of setting some of the fires that destroyed a Minneapolis police station following the deadly arrest of George Floyd.

Twenty-two-year-old Dylan Shakespeare Robinson appeared briefly in federal court in Denver by video on Tuesday to be advised of the aiding and abetting of arson charge filed against him.

According to the complaint, on the night of May 28, the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct was overrun and heavily damaged due to vandalism and arson. Investigators identified multiple separate fires had been started in the building. Surveillance video footage shows two individuals light a Molotov cocktail and throw it at the building.

One of the individuals can be seen throwing a second Molotov cocktail at the Third Precinct, later identified by federal agents as Robinson. Investigators later reviewed a Snapchat video in which Robinson is seen setting a fire in a stairwell inside the building.

Robinson was arrested Sunday in Breckenridge, Colorado by federal investigators who initially traced him to Denver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.