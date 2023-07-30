Man Arrested After Amber Alert Issued, Child Found Safe

BECKER (WJON News) -- The Becker police department has released more information about an incident that required the issuing of an amber alert late Saturday night.

At about 7:00 p.m. Becker police were called to a domestic assault call on Rolling Ridge Road. Officers met with a woman who said she had been assaulted.

The suspect, 41-year-old Scott Henrickson had already left the scene in the victim's vehicle with a two-year-old boy inside.

There was a court order preventing Henrickson from having contact with the boy.

At about 12:30 a.m. the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office received a call from a homeowner in Baxter saying there were lights on in a shed and they could see movement. Henrickson has ties to the property and a perimeter was set up.

After about a 3 1/2 hour standoff Henrickson was arrested and the boy was found safe.

