Man Accused of Raping Young Girl in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD -- A man from St. James, Minnesota is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in Stearns County stemming from an alleged rape of a young girl.

Court records show the information came to light when a teacher in southern Minnesota came across the victim's work and became concerned about possible sexual abuse.

A social worker interviewed the girl who said she had been raped by two of her uncles multiple times when she was younger and that her mother doesn't believe her.

Court records show the uncles lived with the girl and her family in Brooten from 2011 to 2015, starting when she was 5-years-old. The girl told investigators that she was raped when she was as young as 5-years-old and up until she was 10-years-old.

Court records show one of the uncles has since been deported. The other uncle, 38-year-old Domingo Lopez Juarez is charged with 1st and 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13.

Police spoke with Lopez Juarez who allegedly said it was the child who initiated sexual contact including touching his groin area and making humping motions on top of him. He alleges that happened in 2010 when the child would have been 5-years-old.

