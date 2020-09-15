Man Accused of Providing Girls Meth and Sexual Assault

ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man is accused of providing methamphetamine to two 14-year-old girls and sexually assaulting one of them.

Stearns County prosecutors have charged 49-year-old Dale Lehman with felony 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Lehman went over to the girls' Waite Park home one day last week and asked them if they wanted to smoke marijuana with him. The girls went to Lehman's home nearby and were allegedly presented with a tray of methamphetamine.

Court records show the girls ingested the drugs at Lehman's home and again when they went back to the girls' residence.

Lehman and one of the girls allegedly then went into a bedroom where Lehman is accused of running his hands up the girl's leg and over her private parts. The other girl told police she also witnessed the sexual contact.

Police say the girls appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant when they were interviewed.