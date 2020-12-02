Man Accused of Pointing Loaded Gun at Brother’s Head

ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after authorities say he attacked his brother and pointed a loaded handgun at his head.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 600 block of Ranae Lane Saturday for an assault between two brothers. A man said his brother, 19-year-old Mohamed Jama, had come to the apartment to confront their mother about buying him a new cell phone.

The brother said Jama was "drunk out of his mind" and at one point came at him with a gun.

Court records show Jama attacked the brother when he stepped in between Jama and his mother. Jama is also accused of pointing the gun at his brother's head before other family members tried to restrain him. Jama escaped their efforts and fled the scene.

The mother told officers that during the struggle, she took the gun and hid it behind the couch. Police say they then recovered a loaded 9mm handgun there.

Jama was arrested two days later and booked into the Stearns County Jail.