Man Accused in Road Rage Killing ‘Too Violent’ to Make Court

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The initial court appearance for a Chicago man accused of fatally shooting a motorist on a Twin Cities highway in an apparent road rage incident was postponed after authorities said the defendant was too agitated to proceed.

Shortly before the virtual hearing was scheduled to start in Minneapolis Wednesday for Jamal L. Smith and other defendants, prosecutor Judith Cole told public defense attorney Shauna Kieffer that Smith "was too violent" to appear.

Judge David Moreno granted Kieffer's request for a one-day delay.

The 33-year-old Smith is accused of shooting 56-year-old Jay Boughton in the head on July 6. Boughton, of Crystal, was driving his son home from a baseball game on Highway 169.