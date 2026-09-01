Three Vehicle Crash On Highway 25 Near Buffalo Sends Four To Hospital

Three Vehicle Crash On Highway 25 Near Buffalo Sends Four To Hospital

Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- There was a three-vehicle crash in Rockford Township in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday on Highway 25 near Buffalo.  All three vehicles were traveling north when they collided near 40th Street.

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The driver of one vehicle, 57-year-old Michelle Styve of Buffalo, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 32-year-old Jasper Clifton of Montrose, was not hurt.  But his passengers, ages 5, 1, 4, and 8, were all taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle, 57-year-old Jennifer Hoffman of Maple Lake, was not hurt.

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