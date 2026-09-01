Three Vehicle Crash On Highway 25 Near Buffalo Sends Four To Hospital
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- There was a three-vehicle crash in Rockford Township in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday on Highway 25 near Buffalo. All three vehicles were traveling north when they collided near 40th Street.
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The driver of one vehicle, 57-year-old Michelle Styve of Buffalo, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle, 32-year-old Jasper Clifton of Montrose, was not hurt. But his passengers, ages 5, 1, 4, and 8, were all taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the third vehicle, 57-year-old Jennifer Hoffman of Maple Lake, was not hurt.
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