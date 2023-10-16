Malvina M. “Babe” McLaird, 86, Sauk Rapids

August 6, 1937 - October 11, 2023

attachment-Malvina McLaird loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota for Malvina M. “Babe” McLaird, age 86, of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Serenity Village in Avon, Minnesota. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 16, 2023, at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids.

Malvina was born August 6, 1937, to Steve and Viola (Bahr) Tchida in Hillhead, South Dakota. She grew up in Sisseton, South Dakota and graduated from Sisseton High School. During high school, Malvina worked at a local café to help support her family. She was united in marriage to Virgil McLaird on June 16, 1956, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Sisseton. To this union, five children were born. After their marriage, they made their home in Minneapolis and eventually moved to New Brighton, Minnesota where Malvina operated a licensed Day Care. In 1974, their family moved to Sauk Rapids. After settling in Sauk Rapids, Malvina began a longstanding career in banking, working as a personal banker for First American Bank, Bremer Bank and MidCountry Bank from where retired in 2009. During her time with the banks, Malvina enjoyed running the Senior Clubs, where she organized local, state and national outings and trips. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she enjoyed volunteering for the parish festival in the Bingo and dinner stands. She also served as a board member of the Tri-County Humane Society.

Malvina was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. In her retirement, Malvina enjoyed her summers at the lake with Virgil in Osakis and Glenwood, where they made many lifelong friends. Malvina loved playing Bingo and Yahtzee and was also an avid card player who enjoyed Blitz, Arm & Leg, and 3 to 13. She loved going shopping, decorating and creating a home where everyone was welcome. She cherished animals, especially her Chihuahua Terrier, Pixie and many other family pets. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, quick wit and drive to be a warrior for those in need.

She is survived by her five children, Richard (Patricia) of Cold Spring, Minnesota, Steve (Bobbi) of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Linda (Ben) Neubauer of Avon, Minnesota, Dean (David Zimmerman) of Roseville, Minnesota, Dale (Jennifer) of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; brother, Merv (Cleo) Tchida of Aberdeen, South Dakota; sisters-in-law, Mary Tchida of Duluth, Minnesota and Lois Tchida of Sisseton, South Dakota; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Malvina is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil in 2018; parents; and brothers, Clifford and Norman Tchida.

A special thank you to staff of Serenity Village and Moments Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Malvina “Babe”.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Moments Hospice or the Tri-County Humane Society.