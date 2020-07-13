ST. PAUL -- As Governor Tim Walz considers whether to impose a statewide mask requirement, health officials say there are many scenarios they consider in the decision-making process.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says one big factor is the states seven day rolling average positivity rate.

"What we are looking for is if that indicator increases by more than five percent, five days in a row, that is a concern. If the total test positivity rate exceeds 15 percent, that is really concerning."

Malcolm says health experts also examine the percentage of cases from community spread, hospitalization rates, and other measures to determine if the virus is under control.

She says a number of those areas have worsened in recent weeks.

Minnesota's current positivity rate is at 4.2 percent.