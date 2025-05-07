Mail Carriers Making Special Pickups On Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The U.S. Postal Service will be making some special pickups this weekend in addition to their normal deliveries. The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) is holding its 33rd Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

On Saturday, they are asking people to leave a bag of nonperishable food next to their mailbox. The carriers will pick up the food and take it to Catholic Charities Emergency Food Services Food Shelf and the Salvation Army Food Shelf for the St. Cloud area.

According to the NALC, one in six Americans are facing hunger, and Hunger Solutions Minnesota says over 9 million people in Minnesota visited food shelves last year. The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the largest one-day food drive in the United States.

