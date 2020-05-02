Diocese of St. Cloud Allowing Churches to Start Reopening

ST. CLOUD -- Catholic churches in St. Cloud will soon be allowed to reopen with some restrictions.

Bishop Donald Kettler announced Friday that churches in the Diocese of St. Cloud will be able to open their doors to worshipers starting on Monday.

Although public masses are still suspended until May 18th, when Minnesota’s Stay at Home order is set to expire, Kettler says churches will be able to hold small services of 10 people or less including weddings, baptisms, and funeral liturgies.

The process for resuming public worship in our churches will happen gradually over time as restrictions on public gatherings are eased. I realize it's very hard for people to be unable to participate in mass and to pray in our churches. In light of steps the state is now taking to slowly open up the state, I believe we can begin to take small steps in the diocese as well.

The bishop says churches will be allowed to open with limited hours for individual prayer and adoration.

He says reopening will be an ongoing process and is requesting that each parish submit a plan on how to do so, while protecting the safety of parishioners.

To see Kettler’s full video announcement check out the video below: