Help ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ on Saturday

UNDATED -- This is the weekend to leave a food donation by your mailbox. The annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is Saturday and is hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

In the St. Cloud area the food drive will benefit the Salvation Army Food Shelf and Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf.

You can just leave non-perishable food items near your mailbox Saturday morning. Cash and checks will also be accepted. Checks can be written out to either Catholic Charities or the Salvation Army.

If you live outside of the St. Cloud area, check with your local postmaster to confirm your area's participation.