Madeline Fouquette, 82, Foley

November 3, 1940 - December 10, 2022

Madeline Fouquette, age 82 of Foley, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2022 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Grave Side Service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery in Avon, Minnesota with a Celebration of Life memorial to follow; details to be announced later. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Madeline Mary Fouquette was born November 3, 1940 in Sobieski, Minnesota to Theophil and Seraphine (Boros) Witucki. She graduated from St. Francis High School, Little Falls in 1958. She then attended Brainerd Junior College and graduated with her LPN degree in 1959. She married Wilfred Dahmen on October 11, 1961 and he preceded her in death on December 15, 1992. She later married Delmar Fouquette on August 24, 2001 and he preceded her in death on January 11, 2019. Madeline cherished her vocation as an LPN for over 30 years, extending care and compassion to countless patients. Most important to her were her children and grandchildren and her devout faith. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children: Janelle Dahmen, Minneapolis; Wilfred Jr., (Jennifer) Dahmen, Wake Forest, NC., Rachelle (Kevin) Kieger, Woodbury, MN; Michelle (Pete) Dahmen, Watts, OK; Elli (Robert) Alpers, Avon, MN and nine grandchildren: Marc, Maddie, Margaret 'Pie', Nicholas, Vinnie, Sarah, RJ, Cecile and Audrey. She is also survived by a brother, Phil Witucki, Stacey, MN and lifelong friend, Agnes Conrad and dearest cousin and friend, Sharon McLeod. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joanne ‘Joanie’ Witucki and brother, Fredrick 'Fritz' Witucki.

In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to: Foley Area CARE (Community Action Respecting Elders). PO Box 65, Foley, MN 56329