10th Annual Made In MN Expo to Feature Record Number of Vendors

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The 10th annual Made In Minnesota Expo is in downtown St. Cloud this Saturday. The event at the River's Edge Convention Center runs from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Coordinator Vicky Prom-Becker says they've sold out all of the vendor booths with a record number of 142 exhibitors attending. She says some vendors have come all 10 years of the expo, along with several new ones, who put this show on their schedule already back in the spring.

Prom-Becker says every vendor has to either be based in Minnesota or make their products in Minnesota.

The big hit is we have a lot of food vendors with sampling, people love that. But there's a lot of different things from up north decor, to holiday items, to craft items, and natural health products.

Prom-Becker says several booths will be there for pet lovers with at least four of them planning to have puppies there.

Attendance at the Made in Minnesota Expo is typically around 4,500 people.

The Value Connection will also be there with a record number of half-price deals as well.

