MADD, Local Law Enforcement to Hold Rally to End Drunk Driving

ST. CLOUD -- Minnesota is getting behind a nationwide campaign focused on decreasing drunk driving on our roadways.

Saturation Saturday is an opportunity to organize and join law enforcement to publicize their "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" summer campaigns.

Saturday night local police departments and deputies throughout Stearns and Benton Counties, along with MADD organizers will hold a rally in St. Cloud.

The goal is to remind all communities that law enforcement are stepping up their DWI enforcement efforts to discourage drunk driving.

The "Roll Call Briefing" event will be held at the Minnesota State Patrol Lot off of Highway 15 starting at 4:00 p.m.