M Health Releases 2022 Top Baby Names

UNDATED (WJON News) - As the year comes to an end, M Health Fairview officials say Charlotte and Theodore are the top Minnesota baby names in 2022.

M Health Fairview has released the most popular names for the 13,300 babies born at its 10 Minnesota hospitals.

M Health Fairview’s Top Girls Names in 2022

Charlotte Olivia Evelyn Harper Eleanor Isla Emma Nora Amelia Ava

M Health Fairview’s Top Boys names in 2022

Theodore Henry Oliver Jack Leo James William Levi Liam Benjamin

Nationwide, babynames.com reports Asher is the top boys name in 2022, Aurora tops the girls list, and Rowan is number one for gender-neutral names.