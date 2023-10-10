Lynne Knack, 65, St. Cloud

February 24, 1958 - October 6, 2023

Lynne Knack was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on Friday, October 6th, 2023, at the age of 65 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Her cheerful laugh, bright smile, and loving heart was a beacon of light for all and will be deeply missed.

Lynne was born to Robert and Kathleen (Kimball) Hannigan on February 24th, 1958, in Marshalltown, IA. As a child, her family moved a lot. After graduating from high school, she went on to further her education.

Lynne adored spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed creating delicious meals, baking, and taking her grandchildren to the park. Lynne loved life and was passionate about caring for others. She was a social butterfly, who could spark a conversation and offer a listening ear. She was known for being another mom to others, whether it was her friends’ kids or the neighbor’s kids.

Her recent hobbies included enjoying nature, puzzles, reading, tending to her garden, bird watching, and traveling. Lynne worked for the VFW in Monticello, MN. She was a fun, trusting, and honest person who was a friend to all.

She is survived by her children, Jessica Ecklund, Kurt (Jackie) Knack both of St. Cloud, grandchildren, Simon Ecklund Jr. of St. Cloud and Gavin Knack of St. Cloud, brothers Al Hannigan of Missouri, Dan (Sally) Hannigan of Florida, David (Vicki) Hannigan of South Carolina, Tom Hannigan of Missouri, Bob (Melissa) Hannigan of Missouri, father of her children, Ken Knack of Monticello, MN, and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, grandson, William Ecklund and significant other, Mitch Miller.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm on November 4th, 2023, at the VFW in Monticello, MN.