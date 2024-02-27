Lynn Lorraine MacRae, 58, Spicer

November 20, 1965 - February 25, 2024

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at the Crystal Hills Assembly of God Church in Paynesville for Lynn Lorraine MacRae, age 58, of Spicer. Lynn passed away peacefully in her sleep, with the love of her life Lee at her side, on Sunday, February 25 at her home in Spicer. Pastor Dan Courtney will officiate. Burial will take place in the Zion Cemetery in Paynesville Township, Stearns County at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, March 4, at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Visitation will continue after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Lynn was born November 20, 1965 in Melrose, MN to Bernard and Tillie (Blonigen) Bussmann. She attended K-12 in Melrose. After high school, she attended the St. Cloud Business College. She had a long career in the finance industry soon after.

Lynn met the love of her life Lee MacRae on October 30, 1987. They were married on April 22, 1989 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. They were married 34 years.

Lynn’s 35-year career in the finance industry began at Dain Bosworth Financial Consultants where she received her Series 7 and 63. She enjoyed working at other firms as well which included Merril Lynch, Wells Fargo and ended her career with True Journey Investments on June 17, 2023.

Lynn was diagnosed with kidney cancer in September of 2022. She fought up until the very end with a positive attitude and a strong faith.

Lynn has been welcomed to the Crystal Hills Assembly of God in Paynesville where she made several friends that became another family. Lynn and Lee were baptized again as a reflection of the strong faith they have on the Lord. She is now without pain and with our Savior Jesus Christ.

Lynn was loved and will be missed by so many families and friends. We will meet again and celebrate again in Heaven.

Lynn is survived by her loving husband Lee, her parents Bernard and Tillie Bussmann, her siblings Ronnie (Marylou) Bussmann, Karen (Jim) Sand, Jenny (Rick) Mayers, Bonnie (Phil) Poepping and Brenda (Nick) Knick, and 13 nieces and nephews and their families on the Bussmann side. She is also survived by her in-laws Jon (Lisa) MacRae, Lynn (Mary) MacRae, Jay (Kris) MacRae and Lon MacRae with 11 nieces and nephews and their families on the MacRae side.

She was preceded in death by Bob and Darline MacRae.