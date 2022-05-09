Luzella G. Drevlow, 97, Sartell

March 6, 1925 - May 7, 2022

Luzella Drevlow passed away peacefully May 7, 2022 at the age of 97 in Sartell, MN. Lu, as she like to be called, was born March 6, 1925 in Bertha, MN to Ida (Meinhardt) and Dick Juergens.

She grew up on a small Minnesota farm, learning the habits of hard work, family, and faith. It was a life that saw many changes from kerosine lamps to rural electrification, horse and buggy to tractors and cars, a World War, cell phones, and the Internet. She took it all in stride. After graduating from Bertha High School in 1942, she attended Minneapolis Business College for Accounting. This led to her first big job at the Todd County Dairy in Browerville, MN. After several years, she moved to Long Prairie and worked at the local ASCS office. Lu later worked for many years as the bookkeeper for Drevlow Implement in Long Prairie. On June 10, 1947 Lu was united in marriage to Ewald Drevlow at the local Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bartlett township. They were blessed with three children during their 44 years together.

In her spare time and later retirement, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, reading, watching the Minnesota Twins, and volunteering for many organizations. She was an avid supporter of the LPHS Minnesota Marching M’Bassadors, traveling with the band on many trips.

Lu was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ewald, and twin infant daughters. She is survived by her sister Delores Samuelson of Faribault, MN; children Dean Drevlow and Betty Peer in Polk City, IA; Dale Drevlow and Jayne Russell in Eau Claire, WI; Lynn MacKenzie-Teders and Steve Teders in Saint Cloud, MN; grandchildren Melanie Drevlow and Aaron Theiss in Eau Claire, WI; Blake and Greg MacKenzie in St. Paul, MN; Nicole MacKenzie and Drew Diekman in Eagan, MN.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, or the Lutheran Laymen’s League.