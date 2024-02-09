Lutsen Resort Fire Now ‘Official Crime Scene’

LUTSEN (WJON News) -- An update from Cook County says the area around the Lutsen Resort that was destroyed in a fire has now been listed as a 'crime scene'.

They posted on their Facebook page, "The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office want to notify everyone that the area of the Lutsen Resort main lodge is an official crime scene."

You may not enter without permission.

Sheriff’s Deputies will be patrolling the area, and anyone found inside the taped perimeter will be detained.

On Wednesday the Minnesota State Fire Marshal released a statement saying, that the last inspection for Lutsen Resort Lodge took place in July 2023. They found seven violations, four of which were repaired by the property owner. The Fire Marshal says it is too soon in the inspection to know if any of the outstanding violations played a role in the fire.

A staffer at Lutsen Lodge on Lake Superior spotted smoke coming from electrical outlets in the floor of the lobby around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The employee made it out and no guests were checked in, but the lodge was destroyed.

