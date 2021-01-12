Lutheran Social Service to Run Pathways 4 Youth

ST. CLOUD – Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota will take over operations and management of Pathways 4 Youth, a St. Cloud resource center for youth experiencing homelessness.

Pathways 4 Youth, located in the Youth for Christ building at 203 Cooper Avenue North, was founded in 2018 by the St. Cloud Rotary. The organization operates a resource center for youth ages 16 to 24 experiencing or at risk of homelessness and provides case management, computer access, employment and education opportunities and wellness referrals, along with basics like food, showers, laundry and personal hygiene items.

Pathways 4 Youth will continue to operate out of its current location. The resource center is currently available by appointment due to COVID-19 Monday through Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lutheran Social Service will be hiring two full-time employees for the center.

Lutheran Social Service is well-established in the St. Cloud area, providing adoption and foster care, housing services, behavioral health services, refugee services, a crisis nursery, youth intervention services and sex trafficking prevention.