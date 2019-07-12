Pathways 4 Youth Names New Program Manager

ST. CLOUD -- Pathways 4 Youth has named a new Program Manager.

The organization announced James Mills will take over various programs offered to help support youth who are at-risk or experiencing homelessness.

Mills first started at Pathways 4 Youth as an Independent Living Skills Counselor, before taking a job with Tri-Cap.

Board Chair Tim Weisman says they are excited to welcome Mills back to the organization and believe his experience and passion for working with youth will greatly benefit the local community.

Pathways 4 Youth provides a place where youth feel safe, valued and supported while reaching their full potential.

Pathways 4 Youth is located at 203 Cooper Avenue North, Suite 260 in St. Cloud and is open Monday through Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.