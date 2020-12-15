Holiday Fundraiser Aims to Provide Gifts for Homeless Youth

ST. CLOUD – A local business owner is aiming to make the holidays merry and bright for young people experiencing homelessness.

Tanner Neubauer, owner of Integration Fitness, is spearheading a fundraising effort to buy gifts for 25 individuals served by Pathways 4 Youth. Pathways, a resource center located in St. Cloud, assists young people between ages 16-24 who are experiencing homelessness.

“The holiday season is especially challenging for our homeless youth,” Neubauer explained. “They may be constantly reminded of the luxuries and cherished items they may not be receiving due to financial hardship or other extenuating circumstances.”

Donations will go toward purchasing specific items on each young person's list. Neubauer will shop for items on the list with donated funds.

“Especially during the holidays, I remember how blessed I am to have the people in my life that care about me – and giving is one of many ways we may show our love,” Neubauer said.

Donations can be made online via Pathways 4 Youth’s website, and donors are asked to include the word “ELF” in the message memo.