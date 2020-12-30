Pathways 4 Youth Launches Health-Focused Fundraising Challenge

ST. CLOUD – A St. Cloud nonprofit is challenging residents to get healthy – and help end youth homelessness in the process.

Pathways 4 Youth has launched the 1004100 Challenge, encouraging participants to complete 100 health and wellness acts in honor of the roughly 100 youth who experience homelessness each night in the St. Cloud area.

Challenge accepted by Douglas J. Boser with Inventure Properties. Have you accepted your nomination yet? It's never too... Posted by Pathways 4 Youth on Monday, December 28, 2020

Challenge organizers say activities can be physical or mental, so long as they are rooted in wellness and self-care. Examples of health and wellness activities suggested by Pathways 4 Youth include:

Completing 100 jumping jacks

Walking/running for 100 minutes

Doing 100 sit-ups, jumping jacks or other exercise

Pledging to meditate for 100 minutes in a day/week

Taking a photo of yourself biking for 100 minutes in a day/week

Pledging live to take 100 minutes of extra self-care in a week

Drinking 100 ounces of water in a day

Help us reach our $15,000 match by our Head Coach Coborn's and spread awareness of the 100+ that experience homelessness... Posted by Pathways 4 Youth on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Challenge participants are asked to donate a minimum of $5.00 to Pathways 4 Youth, and stream or upload videos/photos of themselves completing their activities to social media. Participants are then asked to nominate three others to take part in the challenge.

Coborn’s has agreed to match all donated funds up to $15,000 until January 14.

To learn more about the 1004100 Challenge, visit Pathways 4 Youth’s website or Facebook page.

Pathways 4 Youth, located at 203 Cooper Avenue North, is a resource center for area youth experiencing homelessness. The organization was founded in 2018, and serves approximately 1,400 people ages 16 to 24 each year.