Local Businesses Providing Easter Meals to People in Need

ST. CLOUD -- Local businesses are helping supply hot Easter meals to nine area shelters and organizations.

St. Cloud Financial Credit Union and Great River Federal Credit Union are teaming up with Food Dudes and Pathways 4 Youth on Saturday to supply 300 meals to people in need.

SCFC President and CEO Jed Meyer says the collaboration is a good way to support local businesses and the community.

The meals are being brought to Place of Hope, Salvation Army, Terebinth Refuge, Youth House, Catholic Charities Group Home, Promise Neighborhood, Linden Grove, Anna Marie’s Alliance, and Pathways 4 Youth.

