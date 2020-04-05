Local Church Offering Drive-In Worship Service on Easter

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ST. CLOUD -- With the Easter holiday quickly approaching, one local church has come up with a unique way to celebrate.

Grace United Methodist Church in St. Cloud is holding their service next Sunday via drive-in. Pastor Faith Totusheck says with the COVID-19 pandemic making in-person services risky, they needed to get creative.

Since we can't meet in the sanctuary space because of COVID-19, we were trying to come up with other ways to gather, especially for Easter, and someone in our congregation came up with the idea of a drive-in service.

She says everyone in the community is welcome to attend.

We'll fill up the parking lot, as many as can fit, and we are asking people to BYOB - bring your own brew, or coffee, or breakfast. Whatever you want to call it.

The service starts at 10:00 a.m. in the parking lot of the church at 2615 Clearwater Road and will be broadcast on 88.5 FM.

