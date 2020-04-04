St. Cloud Diocese Livestreaming Holy Week Masses

ST. CLOUD -- Holy Week kicks off on Sunday and the Diocese of St. Cloud is finding a way to continue their services.

Bishop Donald Kettler says masses will be livestreamed for Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil, and Easter Sunday.

The Diocese has suspended public masses through April 13th as a response to COVID-19.

Livestream Schedule:

Palm Sunday Mass - April 5, 9:45 a.m.

Holy Thursday Mass - April 9, 7 p.m.

Good Friday - April 10, 12:05 p.m.

Easter Vigil - April 11, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass - April 12, 9:45 a.m.

