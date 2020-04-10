Public Health Officials Discouraging Easter Gatherings

ST. CLOUD -- With Easter coming up this weekend, health officials are asking people not to gather to celebrate the holiday.

The Stearns County Public Health Department says that despite people naturally wanting to get together with their families, the Stay at Home order and social distancing guidelines should continue to be taken seriously.

Division Director Renee Frauendienst says people should not invite relatives over for dinner or leave their homes to visit extended family.

Many local churches have been creative in setting up online or drive-in services for Easter that people can watch from home or attend without risking the spreading of COVID-19.

