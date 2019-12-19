Local Restaurants Help Tackle Youth Homelessness in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- You can help youth experiencing homelessness in our area by visiting a local restaurant.

Pathways 4 Youth has partnered with several business for their Give $5 Get $5 event.

Between now and January 3rd, when you eat at one of the participating restaurants, you can make a $5 donation to Pathways 4 Youth and get a $5 gift card in return for your next visit.

Pathways Board Chair Tim Wensman says the event has generated positive feedback and they're thankful to how supportive the community has been.

We have people going into the restaurants buying $10-$20 worth of cards and sharing them with there friends. Now that benefits the restaurants as they are getting more business, but it definitely benefits us as we are getting some added income to provide a solution these youth need.

Participating restaurants include Pacific Wok, La Casita, the Green Mill, Boulder Tap House, Grizzlies and both Blueline and House of Pizza locations.

Maddy Zinken is the Community Engagement Coordinator. She says the event is about continuing to tackle this growing issue and how a simple gesture can make a huge difference.

This event is a great way to educate our public on how many youth are experiencing this problem in our area and how they can get involved and be a solution.

All proceeds go directly back to the non-profit to continue to support area youth.

Pathways 4 Youth provides youth experiencing homelessness important resources to get back on a path that helps them grow.

