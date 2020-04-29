Lutheran Social Service Expands Student Loan Debt Counseling

UNDATED -- Lutheran Social Service has started a new counseling service for those of you who are struggling to pay off your student loan debt.

Spokeswoman Shannon Doyle says all federal student loans are in a suspension right now because of the coronavirus with an interest rate reduced to zero until the end of September.

However, she says about 10 percent of people also have a private student loan, which many are offering a hardship forbearance.

But you have to call your lender and ask for a suspension or a forbearance sometimes is the right word to use, but unfortunately, I haven't heard of a lender yet that is offering zero percent interest, so when those payments are paused unfortunately the interest will still accrue.

Doyle says student loans impact all ages.

Surprisingly the largest number of student loan debt owed is with people who are 40 to 54 years old, they owe the highest amount of student loan debt. That's probably because we're looking at people who have professional degrees, masters degrees, things like that.

Doyle says a close second is people in their upper 20s to mid-30s. She says many student loans take 25 to 30 years to pay off.

Sixty-five to 70 percent of college graduates leave school with debt, owing on average $30,000.

Lutheran Social Service's student loan counseling is free and you can get more information on their website.

