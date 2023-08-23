Lumir ‘Pete’ Potuzak, 94, Foley

March 20, 1929 - August 14, 2023

Lumir 'Pete' Potuzak, age 94 of Foley, passed away suddenly with his brother, Chester at his side on August 14, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Lumir Joseph Potuzak was born March 20, 1929 in Foley, Minnesota to James and Anna (Dedic) Potuzak. He lived in the Foley area on his parents farm most of his life. After graduating from Foley High School, Lumir worked in William Baskfield's shoe shop for 2 years before enlisting in the US Marine Corps in 1949. After serving four years in the Marines, he earned his Master's Degree from St. Cloud State and taught Industrial Arts for 2 years in Milroy, MN. His desire to work with wood led him to leave teaching and, on his own, he began building family homes, many of which can be seen in and around Foley, St. Cloud and Seattle, Washington. Lumir 'Pete' was a superb cabinet maker. Anyone who knew his work admired its artfulness and precision. He loved having coffee and meeting his friends at Brenny's in the morning just as he loved going to the Kotsmith lumber yard to eat popcorn-and, oh, those trips to the Dairy Queen. He had a productive, well lived life.

He is survived by his brothers; Richard and Chester, a sister, Lorraine and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters; Rudy, Frank Burcha, Mamie Janisch and Martha Coldor.