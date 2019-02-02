Lumberjacks Beat Bulls in Overtime

The Granite City Lumberjacks extended their win streak to three games with a win over the North Iowa Bulls on the road on Friday.

Granite City got out to a slow start, falling behind 1-0 in the first period. The Lumberjacks scored early in the second to tie things up, but the Bulls snuck in one more late.

In the third, the Lumberjacks scored again to tie at 2-2 and pushed the game into overtime. They scored quickly in the extra period and held on to win 3-2.

Bailey Sommers , Trevor Dummer , and Blake Spetz each scored one for Granite City. David Mulligan had 32 saves and allowed two goals.

The Lumberjacks improve to 28-6-2. They will face Northern Iowa in the second game of this weekends’ series on Saturday. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.