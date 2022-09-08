Luke Combs Coming to US Bank Stadium May 13th, 2023

A red solo cup in one hand and a microphone in the other, Luke Combs is coming to rock US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on May 13th, 2023. Bringing with him Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb, this night is going to be one major party.

If you are wanting to experience this show in person, there will be a special ticket pre-sale on September 15th, and tickets will go on sale to the general public on September 16th.

SPECIAL LUKE COMBS TICKET PRE-SALE CODE: KINDOFLOVE

A 6x CMA, 3x ACM and 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Luke Combs recently completed his first-ever headline stadium tour with sold-out shows at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, Seattle’s Lumen Field, and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This stop at US Bank Stadium is surely going to add to this list.

The New York Times called Luke Combs, “the most promising and influential new country star of the last five years." His first albumin 2018 "This One's For You" went 4x platinum, and his 2019 release "What You See if What You Get" went 3x platinum. His third studio album just came out this June and was the highest debut for a country album in 2022. He has had 13 consecutive number 1 singles on country radio, and just keeps cranking out hits.

Hopefully you are ready for a country music takeover of US Bank Stadium on May 13th, this is going to be a night like no other!

