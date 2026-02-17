September 30, 1942 - February 15, 2026

Lucille "Lucy" Molitor, 83 year old resident of Otsego formerly of Randall and Little Falls, passed away on Sunday, February 15, surrounded by her loving family at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 21 at 11:00 A.M. at St. James Catholic Church in Randall with Father Ben Kociemba and Father Tim Wenzel officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Lucille Ann Fuchs was born on September 30, 1942 in Spring Hill, MN to the late John and Eleanor (Kunstleben) Fuchs. The family later moved to Melrose, where she grew up and attended school. On October 12, 1960, she was united in marriage to Waldemar "Wally" Molitor. The couple farmed near Sauk Centre for 12 years before moving to Randall. Lucy worked at the West Side Cafe in Little Falls. The couple owned and operated Molitor's Tavern in Cushing for 19 years. After Wally died in 1998, Lucy continued living in Morrison County. She worked at Coborn's in Little Falls in the deli department for 10 years before retiring. Following her retirement in 2012, she moved to Elk River and later to Otsego to be closer to family. Lucy will be remembered for her warmth and dedication to her family.

Lucy enjoyed music, crafts, visiting with family and friends, baking and cooking. She especially treasured time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lucille was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Randall, Christian Mother's and the Randall-Cushing Lioness.

Left to cherish her memory are children, Shirley (Michael) Magee of Rice Lake, WI, Kenneth (Tami) Molitor of Delano, James (Jolee) Molitor of Oak Grove and Donna (Dale) Wippler of Ramsey; grandchildren, Michael (Melissa) Magee, Stacey (Mike) Lehman, Shawn Magee, Maria Molitor, Bella Molitor, Mason Molitor, Adam Molitor, Dominic (Tali) Wippler, Danielle (Noah) Effertz and David Wippler, five great-grandchildren and many friends and extended relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wally Molitor; and parents, John and Eleanor Fuchs; and brother, Cyril Fuchs.