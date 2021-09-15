Lucille Nell Brunn, 92, Foley

August 16, 1929 - September 12, 2021

Lucille Brunn, age 92 of Foley passed away peacefully on September 12, 2021 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. A Private Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, September 17, 2021 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center Chapel. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Burial will take place at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Foley. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Lucille Nell Brunn was born August 16, 1929 in Morrison County, Minnesota to Oscar and Viola (Fleck) Nelson. She lived all of her life in the Foley area and married Donald Brunn on June 18, 1946 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. The couple celebrated 75 years of marriage in 2021. Lucille worked for Chmielewski's Clothing store in Foley and later for Olson's Clothing in Milaca. She enjoyed raising chickens, baking and was an excellent cook. She liked dancing and would often drive freight truck for Donald. Lucille's greatest enjoyment was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a life long member of St. John's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Donald, Foley and son and daughters: Duane (Theresa), Brighten, CO; Nancy (Rodney) Peterson, Osceola, WI; Sandy (Terry) Sjoberg, Tower, MN; Linda (Gary) Gorecki, Oak Park, daughter-in-law, Sissy Brunn, Hillman; half brother, Jerry Talberg of Milaca, 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Bruce Brunn, July 13, 2021, half brother, William Talberg and step father, Ralph Talberg.