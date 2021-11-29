Lucille “Ceil” M. Johnson , 90, St. Cloud

October 17, 1931 – November 25, 2021

Lucille “Ceil” Margaret Johnson (nee Strohm), age, 90, St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Ridgeview Place Senior Living, Sauk Rapids, MN.

A private memorial service will be held. Burial will be in Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln, NE. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Lucille “Ceil” was born in Lincoln, NE to John and Martha (VonSpreckelsen) Strohm on October 17, 1931 She married Vincent Arnold Johnson on May 31, 1953 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Lincoln, NE.

Ceil was a woman with many interests. She was a feminist and was involved in La Leche League and League of Women Voters. She was a teacher, serving in many capacities throughout the years at schools in Nebraska, Texas, Illinois, and Minnesota. She was an artist, working in many mediums including lapidary and silver work, textiles (sewing, weaving and needlework), tole painting, and most notably china painting. Ceil was also actively involved in many St Cloud State Faculty groups, including bridge clubs, Gardening Club, POETS, Faculty Wives and Women, and over 40 years in the Gourmet Foods Club. Ceil was an avid traveler, both domestically and abroad. She particularly enjoyed travel with an emphasis on learning, including many Elderhostel trips to locations around the world. But, Ceil’s greatest joy came from her dogs who she trained in obedience, agility, hunting and as therapy dogs.

Survivors include her children Krista (Mark) Miller and grandson Grayson Miller, Cydna (Jim) Lyons and grandchildren Molly (Mike) Brown and great grandson Declan Brown, and Siobhan (Dan) Bailey, and Curtis (Lori) Johnson and grandson Dane Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Vincent on April 25, 2008.

Ceil will be greatly missed. If you wish to honor her memory, gifts can be made to Tri-County Humane Society.