Lucille A. (Larson) Johnson, 99, St. Cloud

Augus23, 2020 - October 10, 1920t

Lucille A. (Larson) Johnson, aged 99, of St. Cloud, MN, formerly of Crookston, MN, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Country Manor Care Center with family by her side. She was born on October 10, 1920 in Dickey, ND to Nels and Pearl (Little) Larson. When she was very young, she had trouble saying “Lucille” and it came out as Lutie. That is what people have called her ever since.

After graduating from Dickey High School, she attended Jamestown College and graduated with a teaching degree in 1942. She was a member of the Jimmie Janes which was a selected group of college ambassadors who promoted the college and events on campus.

Her first teaching job was in Crystal, ND which is where she met her future husband, Bill Johnson, who had just graduated as a Pharmacist from North Dakota State University and enlisted in the Navy to be a pilot. They were married in December,1944, and moved to Deland, FL, where Bill was teaching new enlistees to fly. He had completed two tours of duty in the South Pacific as a pilot on the USS Saratoga and was scheduled to go on a third tour when the war ended.

After the war, they settled in La Crosse, WI, where Bill worked as a Pharmacist, and their daughter, Sandra, was born. In 1946 they moved to Crookston, MN where Bill worked for Crookston Drug. In 1948 they purchased the business and Johnson Drug was started. Steve and Scott were both born in Crookston

Lutie was very involved in the community. She was church organist for Wesley United Methodist Church for over 55 years, and was also Treasurer for the Crookston Civic Music League for over 50 years. She was a long-time member of the Order of Eastern Star, A.A.U.W., and the Agassiz study club. She also enjoyed several bridge clubs, a book club, and a neighborhood walking group. She loved to travel as well.

She was a strong supporter of the performing arts and ended up spending several decades accompanying the annual community Easter Oratorio, many high school and community musicals, and individual high school student performances for contests and concerts.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Linda Johnson, of San Antonio, Texas, and by her son, Scott Johnson, of St. Cloud, MN. She is also survived by two grandsons, Andy Baatz of Albuquerque, NM, and Charles Baatz of Gainesville, FL, and a great-granddaughter, Brittany Baatz-Latimer (Derik) of Albuquerque, NM. Other surviving family members include her nieces Susan Myers (Earle) of Fargo, ND, and Sara Bloom (Wallace) of Grand Forks, ND, and her nephew Larry Larson of Tucson, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill (1994), her daughter, Sandra (2000), her parents, Nels and Pearl, her sister, LaVerne Haas, and brother, Lawrence Larson.

A Memorial Service will be planned for a future date in Crookston, MN. Memorials are preferred to Wesley United Methodist Church of Crookston, or the charity of your choice.