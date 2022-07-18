Louis McKechnie Palmersten III, 46, St. Cloud

December 1, 1975 - July 16, 2022

Louis McKechnie Palmersten III, age 46, passed away unexpectedly at his home in St. Cloud, MN on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, July 20th, 2022 from 4-6pm at Munsinger Gardens in the lower picnic area.

Family will meet at a later date at North Star Cemetery for interment.

Louie was born in Minneapolis, MN on December 1st, 1975. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1994. Starting from a young age, Louie had a deep interest in music and pursued his passion playing guitar, banjo, ukulele, mandolin, piano, to name but a few. He loved to cook, read, do crossword puzzles and bird-watch. His greatest source of happiness in life was watching his niece and nephews grow up.

Louie had an infectious smile and unforgettable dimples that lit up the room. He had a knack for pointing out the hilarity in any situation. Suffering from depression for much of his adult life, he faced these challenges and persevered with love.

Louie will be remembered for his kindness, wit and wry sense of humor.

Louie is survived by his parents: Pam (Lundgren) and Lou, sisters and brothers, Nia Primus, Sam (Tamar) Palmersten, Martha (Eric) Kocur, Joe (Holly) Palmersten, niece, Emily Primus and nephews, Cal Primus and Mason Kocur. He also leaves behind aunts, uncles and cousins. His family would like to give a special thanks to his Uncle Jeff for his friendship and support throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers, his family would prefer donations to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) or the St. Cloud Great River Regional Public Library.