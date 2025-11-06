Lucky Ticket Sold At Kwik Trip Brings $112,948 Payday

Lucky Ticket Sold At Kwik Trip Brings $112,948 Payday

Minnesota State Lottery

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a lucky lottery winner in Minnesota on Wednesday night.

The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the North 5 game won the jackpot prize of $112,948.  The ticket was bought at a Kwik Trip in Anoka.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The jackpot now resets to $25,000 for the next drawing.  North 5 drawings are held daily at 6:17 p.m.  Tickets cost $1 each to play.

Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.

The current jackpots for other lottery games are $843 million for Mega Millions, $467 million for Powerball, and $430,000 for Gopher 5.

These Photos of '80s Office Life Will Take You Back

Miss it or not, life in the ’80s office was buzzing with machines, shoulder pads, and face-to-face drama long before email and smartphones — do these photos take you back?

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

 

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON