ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a lucky lottery winner in Minnesota on Wednesday night.

The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the North 5 game won the jackpot prize of $112,948. The ticket was bought at a Kwik Trip in Anoka.

The jackpot now resets to $25,000 for the next drawing. North 5 drawings are held daily at 6:17 p.m. Tickets cost $1 each to play.

Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.

The current jackpots for other lottery games are $843 million for Mega Millions, $467 million for Powerball, and $430,000 for Gopher 5.