Lorretta “Lorry” M. Glum, 92, Sartell

July 24, 1931 - August 15, 2023

attachment-Loretta Glum loading...

A celebration of life has not yet been set at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Lorretta M. Glum, 92, of Sartell who passed away on Monday, August 15, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Lorretta was born on July 24, 1931 in Ely, MN to Frank and Martha (Milkovich) Banovetz. She grew up in Ely and upon completion of high school, she attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities and obtained a Bachelors degree in Home Economics Education. Lorry worked as a Home Economics teacher at various schools throughout Minnesota. She married George Glum in Ely on June 29, 1968 and they were blessed with two children. Lorry worked as a homemaker while raising her family. She was always very involved in the church that she attended, volunteering at church bizarres and dinners. She was also very active in the State of Minnesota Fraternal Organization. Lorry was one of the strongest women ever known. For being 4’11” she was fiercely capable, independent, and determined. Lorry truly lived her life to the fullest, from being out on her own immediately after school, to still driving her car around town at 92! She loved flowers, reading, going out to eat, and playing Solitaire on her iPad. Lorry was always involved in playing cards, particularly Bridge and later 500. She was a huge Minnesota sports fan and she was always up for attending those games. Lorry loved to entertain and was the “hostess with the mostest”. Most important to her was her family. Attending her children’s and grandchildren’s events was always at the top of her list, and she could always be counted on to be a great listener.

Survivors include her daughter, Martha Glum of Germantown, MD; son, Michael (Angela) Glum of Savage; grandchildren, Leigha and Zachary Glum; brother, Frank Banovetz of St. Clair Shores, MI; and sister, Marsha Banovetz of Ely. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband George in 2008.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.