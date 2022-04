December 5, 1929 - March 29, 2022

Lorraine (Steen) Bruflat, 92 year old resident of Little Falls died Tuesday, March 29 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, April 1 at 11:00 AM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home.