Lorraine R. Jones, 100, Cold Spring

May 10, 1922 - January 10, 2023

Lorraine Jones

Lorraine Rose Jones passed away on January 10, 2023, at the ripe age of 100 years old. Born May 10, 1922, to John and Rose (Nistler) Kunkel of Pearl Lake, MN, she was the second of 10 children in a German Catholic family. She never tired of telling animated stories about life on the farm, both the hard work and the fun. After nursing school and serving her country at a field hospital in the Philippines during WWII, Lorraine moved to the West Coast and met her husband Verne (Jack) Jones.

She had a long and vibrant career as a nurse at American Lake VA Medical Center in Tacoma, WA. Lorraine and Verne built two homes in Lakewood, WA, where Lorraine lived until her early 90’s. She loved the view of the lake from her deck, and her prolific raspberry bushes. Her neighbors called her “Farmer Jones,” as she was often seen in the summer carrying a five-gallon bucket down the hill to water the tree she planted beside the lake.

She was an avid golfer, blueberry picker, and active parishioner of St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church. Her exceptional generosity and belief in education resulted in a scholarship fund for low-income students in northern Idaho.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents, John and Rose, sisters Jeanie and Wally, and brothers Andy, Alvin, Alphonse and Jack. She is survived by two sisters, Donna Grams and Sylvia Winkelman and brother, Dick Kunkel, daughter Susan Jones Mitchell and husband Paul, two grandchildren, Georgia Jones Mitchell and Michael Jon Mitchell, wife Heather and daughter Opal.

Mass, burial and reception will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake, MN, September 16, 2023, at 10:30 am. Lorraine’s ashes will be laid to rest beside her beloved family at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lorraine’s name to St Francis Cabrini School, 5621 108th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.