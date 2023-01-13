Lorraine M. Stanek, 95, West St. Paul

December 16, 1927 – January 10, 2023

attachment-Lorraine Stanek loading...

Lorraine Marie Stanek, age 95, West St. Paul, MN, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Walker Methodist – Westwood Ridge Assisted Living, West St. Paul, MN.

A public celebration will be held later this summer. Interment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Lorraine was born December 16, 1927 in Minneapolis, MN to Ernest J. and Blenda N. (Martenson) Edling. She graduated from Patrick Henry High School of Minneapolis in 1946. On August 13, 1955 Lorraine was united in marriage to James F. Stanek in Minneapolis, MN.

Lorraine worked as a realtor for Andy Hamm Realty and Cy Kuefler Realty in St. Cloud, retiring in 1990. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, SCSU Faulty Wives and Women, Womens Shriners Auxiliary and the 500 Club. Lorraine was a Humane Society Volunteer and enjoyed gardening, handicrafts, playing 500 and visiting with family, friends and neighbors.

Survivors include her children, Kevin Stanek of Eagan, MN; and Cinda (Fred Hiltner) Stanek of Juneau, AK; brothers, Gary (Diana) Edling of Frederic, WI; and Denny (Cyndie) Edling of Vero Beach, FL; granddaughter, Cori (Ryan) Mattke of Minneapolis, MN; great grandchildren Cyrus and Enid; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James on July 11, 2009, sister Janice Piersiak and brother Richard “Dick” Edling.

Memorials are preferred Our Lady of Peace Hospice or Walker Methodist -Westwood Ridge.