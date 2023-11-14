Loretta G. Bruner, 98, Sauk Rapids

July 6, 1925 - November 13, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Loretta G. Bruner, age 98, who passed away Monday at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.

Loretta was born July 6, 1925 in Long Prairie, MN, the 8th of 12 children to Otto and Mary (Hansen) Wettstein. She graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1943. During World War II, she briefly attended NYA (National Youth Association) School in Glenwood, MN, learning Radio Communications, she worked briefly for Sears in Minneapolis, filling sales orders and then went to work at Durkee Atwood in St. Paul, making life belts for the Navy, until she entered the Cadet Nurse Corps in St. Cloud, MN. She graduated from St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing in 1947 as a Registered Nurse. After graduating from the nursing program, Loretta worked at Midway Hospital in St. Paul, MN then Memorial Hospital in Houston, TX and moved back to MN working at Minneapolis General, in Minneapolis, MN. For the next 25 years Loretta was employed at the St. Cloud Hospital working mostly on the Maternity Ward floor as Charge Nurse, as well as post-surgical, Rehab and various other stations. She worked in private nursing, after retiring from the St. Cloud Hospital in 1975. Throughout her nursing career she taught numerous diabetic classes through the St. Cloud Hospital. In addition to her nursing degree, she went back to school attending St. Cloud Community Technical College in the 1980’s and received a diploma in Real Estate Sales and her license as a Broker.

Over the years Loretta did volunteering for Sacred Heart Parish in Sauk Rapids, visiting hospitalized parishioners and making home visits, also volunteered in area nursing homes. In later years, she worked part time for St. Cloud HRA for eight years, retiring in 2000 at the age of 75.

Loretta spent what little free time she had reading murder mysteries/detective books and early American history. Throughout her lifetime, she was a care giver to many. She enjoyed gardening and sewing, as well as creating greeting cards and crafts.

She married Peter J. Bruner Jr. November 26, 1949. They made their home in Sauk Rapids, MN, where they raised seven children. She is survived by Deborah Bruner, JoAnn (Roy) Ferber, Nancy Sykes, Mary Beth Bruner, Paulette (Keith) Dahlseng, Kurt Bruner and Jenell (Todd) Van Nurden. She is also survived by eight grandsons, one granddaughter, four great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. She is further survived by sister-in-law, Beverly Wettstein. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Bruner Jr. in 1978; parents, Otto and Mary; and siblings, Florentine, Josephine, Gilbert, Clara, Remelda, Ray, Marcella, Cecelia, Adeline, Catherine and Al.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Good Shepherd Nursing Home for the wonderful care they provided to our Mother over the last year.

Memorials are preferred to St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association or Good Shepherd Nursing Home.