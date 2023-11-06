Loren W. Philippi, 88, Avon

March 22, 1935 - November 4, 2023

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church in St. Wendel for Loren W. Philippi, age 88 of Avon who passed on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at his home. Reverend Gregory Mastey will officiate. Interment with military honors will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church in St. Wendel. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Loren was born March 22, 1935 in Avon, Minnesota to Louise and Marie (Kremers) Philippi. He served his country in the Army National Guard of Minnesota. Loren married JoAnn M. Warzecka on July 30, 1958 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. He was employed as a Material Handler and Truck Driver by the Great Northern and Burlington Northern Railroads for 39 years retiring in 1996. Loren was a member of St. Columbkille Parish and the National Association of Retired Veteran Railway Employees.

Loren enjoyed hunting, especially deer and elk, camping, bowling, playing 500, farming, raising cows and pigs, taking car trips in the mountains, doing ironwork and in his younger days he played softball. Loren enjoyed spending time with his friends and especially his family.

Loren is survived by his wife, JoAnn; daughters, Lori (Brian) Rudolph of Little Falls and Lisa (Larry) Bunyea of Melrose; six granddaughters, Bridget (Jason) Williams, Cathy (Brett Tiemann) Bunyea, Samantha (Josh) Goebel, Tina Mader, Holly (Nick Secord) Mader, Tabatha (Jeremiah Moe) Bunyea; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Salina Hector of Melrose.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and twin brother, Floren.

Loren’s family would like to thank Knute Nelson Hospice for their help and support.