April 4, 1940 - October 23, 2025

Loren Sandman, 85 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Thursday, October 23 at the Bridgeway Estates in Little Falls. A grave side service will be held on Friday, October 31 at 9:00 A.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Then following the grave side service there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. Friends are welcomed to attend the grave side service or may gather from 10:00 A.M until the service at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The Little Falls American Legion Post #46 will conduct the military rites. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Little Falls Youth Hockey Association.

Loren Edward Sandman was born on April 4, 1940 in Fergus Falls, MN to the late Edward William Frederick and Helene Katherine (Bertelsen) Sandman. As a young boy he moved to Volga, SD where he grew up with his parents and two sisters, Linda and Lois. Loren graduated from Volga High School with the class of 1958. After high school, Loren proudly served his Country in the United States Navy. He served in the United States Navy from January 8, 1959 until his honorable discharge on January 7, 1965. Loren returned to Minnesota and married the love of his life, Marie Clara Herman. The couple was united in marriage on July 22, 1967 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple made their home in Little Falls and were blessed with three children, Todd, Carrie and Kurt. Loren worked in Central Minnesota in the communication industry with Northwestern Bell, AT&T and Lucent for 33 years. He enjoyed gardening, raising lilies, planting Walnut trees and spending time restoring his 1936 and 1952 Ford automobiles. He also enjoyed tinkering with short wave radios and Morse Code. Loren was an active member of the Little Falls Youth Hockey Association for twenty plus years. He coached several of his son’s hockey teams, flooded many rinks and was instrumental in building the Exchange Arena. He was a member of the Little Falls American Legion Post #46.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marie Sandman of Little Falls; children, Todd (Kirsten) Sandman of Cumberland, WI, Carrie Sandman of Chicago, IL, and Kurt (Donna) Sandman of Moorhead, MN; sister, Lois Syvertson of Clark, SD; grandchildren, Erik Sandman, Gabby Ziebarth, Ethan Sandman, Andie Sandman and Madden Sandman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Helene and Edward Sandman and a sister, Linda Jelly.