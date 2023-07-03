Loose Clothing Causes Motorcycle Crash
PRINCETON (WJON News) - Loose clothing was to blame for a Sunday evening motorcycle crash.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says 42-year-old Jason Beck of Eden Prairie was driving north on Highway 169 south of Princeton when a piece of clothing got caught in the rear tire of the bike.
The motorcycle came to rest on its side and was blocking the right lane of traffic.
Beck was sent to the Princeton hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Did Our Cameras Catch You At The Lemonade Art Fair?
- School Board Approves Bonds For Apollo Repairs.
- Initiative Foundation Hosts Awards For Best Products And New Businesses.
LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish.